Feb 26 (Reuters) - Strongpoint ASA :

* StrongPoint Cash Security, has entered into a contract with one of Europe’s CIT companies to equip their entire fleet of vehicles with StrongPoint’s cash security cases and intelligent accessories

* The role out of 2000 security cases will start in Q2 and end in the beginning of the Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)