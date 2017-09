Feb 26 (Reuters) - Grindeks AS :

* FY 2015 net profit 980,452 euro ($1.07 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euro year ago

* Plans to increase FY 2016 sales in the European Union and Southeast Asia countries by 30 percent

* FY 2015 net sales 82.9 million euro versus 88.5 million euro year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)