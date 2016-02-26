FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pieno Zvaigzdes Q4 net profit down at EUR 1.8 mln
February 26, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pieno Zvaigzdes Q4 net profit down at EUR 1.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :

* Q4 net profit 1.8 million euros versus 4.1 million euros ($4.48 million) year ago

* Q4 revenue 38.8 million euros versus 45.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 4.4 million euros versus 6.9 euros million year ago

* Decline of sales and profitability was influenced by more than a year continuing milk product prices and demand fall in all export markets

* Similar market trends also expected during year 2016

* Plans to invest in production modernization about 17 million euros over the year 2016 and 2017

* Expects that new investments will allow it to achieve sales growth from 5 pct to 10 pct during year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

