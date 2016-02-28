FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Electric to take major stake in Manz
February 28, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Electric to take major stake in Manz

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Manz AG

* Plans to implement a capital increase

* Intends to enter into a strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric

* Strategic collaboration in the area of energy storage, solar technology and other automation technology areas

* Shanghai Electric to take a major participating interest in Manz

* Plans to increase the company’s capital stock by approximately 43% against cash contributions

* Publication of a securities prospectus is expected to take place during the first six months of 2016

* Shanghai Electric will acquire those shares from the planned capital increase that are not subscribed by the shareholders at the subscription price

* Dieter Manz and Ulrike Manz, who currently own 35.2% and 3.8% of the company, will not exercise their subscription rights

* Subscription price for the new shares must be set as close as possible to the market, up to a maximum of 40 euros per share

* Obligations of Shanghai Electric are conditional on, among other things, the approval from anti-trust authorities in China and various official approvals in China

* Dieter Manz intends to continue to hold a major participating interest in the company

* Dieter Manz will continue to lead the company in the capacity of chief executive officer

* Supervisory board of the company has appointed Dieter Manz for another five-year mandate as scheduled

* If the voting agreement is concluded, Shanghai Electric would likely gain control of Manz

* As a consequence, Shanghai Electric would be obliged to provide the company’s shareholders with an offer to purchase their shares (mandatory offer)

* If voting agreement is concluded, after mandatory offer, Dieter Manz will sell shares to Shanghai Electric to enable it to attain 30.1%

* If mandatory offer is not submitted within a year after capital increase, Shanghai Electric can request Mr Manz sell shares to achieve a participating interest of 29.9%

* Bankhaus Lampe is assisting the transaction in the capacity of financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

