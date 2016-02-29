FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says motion filed against three board members re-election
February 29, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says motion filed against three board members re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Says has received from RBR Capital Advisors and Camox Master Fund, two hedge funds based in Cayman Islands and Luxembourg that together hold an 11.3 pct stake in Gategroup request for agenda items for the AGM

* Says RBR proposed election of Gerard Von Kesteren, Nils Engel and Rudolph Bohli as members of board of directors of Gategroup

* Says hedge fund has filed a motion against re-election of current board members Andreas Schmid, Anthonie Stal and Remo Brunschwiler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
