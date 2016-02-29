BRIEF-Gategroup Holding says motion filed against three board members re-election

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Says has received from RBR Capital Advisors and Camox Master Fund, two hedge funds based in Cayman Islands and Luxembourg that together hold an 11.3 pct stake in Gategroup request for agenda items for the AGM

* Says RBR proposed election of Gerard Von Kesteren, Nils Engel and Rudolph Bohli as members of board of directors of Gategroup

* Says RBR proposed election of Gerard Von Kesteren, Nils Engel and Rudolph Bohli as members of board of directors of Gategroup

* Says hedge fund has filed a motion against re-election of current board members Andreas Schmid, Anthonie Stal and Remo Brunschwiler