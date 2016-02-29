FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group reports FY net profit group share of 84.4 mln euros
February 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group reports FY net profit group share of 84.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Sopra Steria beats targets for 2015

* FY revenue is 3.58 billion euros ($3.92 billion) versus 2.28 billion euros reported a year ago (pro forma 2014: 3.37 billion euros)

* FY operating profit is 152.6 million euros versus 148.2 million euros reported a year ago (pro forma 2014: 156.8 million euros)

* FY net profit group share is 84.4 million euros versus 92.8 million euros pro forma a year ago

* Will propose distribution of a dividend of 1.70 euros per share for financial year 2015

* Targets organic revenue growth of more than 2 pct despite low growth in Q1 2016

* Targets an operating margin on business activity of more than 7.5 pct in 2016

* Targets for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

