Feb 29 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden and Nobis sign 20 year lease agreement for new design hotel in hagastaden

* Kungsleden invests 385 million Swedish crowns ($45.0 million) in project which totals 15,000 sqm.

* Annordia has served as advisors to Kungsleden. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5558 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)