BRIEF-EFG International says to give first update on BSI takeover
February 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EFG International says to give first update on BSI takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Efg International Ag

* EFG will hold an analyst and investor call on Tuesday, 22 March 2016, to update the market on the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on the expected synergies and present the team that will be responsible for the preparation of the integration of EFG and BSI

* Says will hold analyst and investor call on tuesday, 22 march 2016, to update the market on the preparation of the integration plan, provide more details on the expected synergies and present the team Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

