FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Metrofile Holdings expects to increase FY HEPS
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 29, 2016 / 6:05 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Metrofile Holdings expects to increase FY HEPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Metrofile Holdings Ltd

* Normalised revenue increased by 10,5 pct to r384,3 million. Normalised headline earnings increased by 13,2 pct to r75,5 million

* Both normalised basic earnings per share (“EPS”) and normalised headline earnings per share (“HEPS”) increased by 12,7 pct to 17,7 cents

* Capital investments of r61,9 million were effected mainly for expansion and included development of a new facility in Mbombela, and purchase of racking and equipment of r30 million required for growth

* Interim gross cash dividend of 11,0 cents per share in respect of period ended 31 December 2015 has been declared payable

* Expects to increase its headline earnings per share for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.