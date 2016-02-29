FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Panalpina FY 2015 net profit up at CHF 88.2 mln
February 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Panalpina FY 2015 net profit up at CHF 88.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency in full year consolidated net profit to francs from euros.)

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* FY gross profit down by 7.1 pct to 1,473.8 million Swiss francs ($1.48 billion)

* FY EBIT of 117.2 million francs, slightly more than last year (2014: 116.7 million francs)

* Dividend of 3.50 francs per share proposed

* FY consolidated net profit 88.2 million francs versus 86.5 million francs year ago

* Expects the air freight market to grow between 1 pct and 2 pct and the ocean freight market to grow by 2 pct in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
