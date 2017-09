Feb 29 (Reuters) - Softing AG :

* FY operating EBIT amounted to 7.1 million euros ($7.77 million) and increased year on year by 36 pct

* Will achieve FY revenue of 82.3 million euros (previous year 74.5 million euros) 

* Sees further increase in revenue and operating EBIT in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)