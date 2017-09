BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica FY 2015 contract revenue up at CHF 51.2 mln

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* FY contract revenue 2015 amounted to 51.2 million Swiss francs ($51.43 million)(2014: 42.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY research and development net expenses amounted to 60.1 million francs (2014: 54.4 million francs)

* FY operating loss amounted to 61.5 million francs, compared to 41.8 million francs in 2014

* FY net loss amounted to 61.6 million francs (2014: 41.5 million francs)

* Basilea’s average operating loss in 2016 is estimated at approximately 4 - 5 million francs per month

* 2016 total annual product sales are expected at approximately 5 million francs

* 200 million francs convertible bonds issued, year-end cash and short-term investments of 364.7 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9956 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)