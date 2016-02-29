FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gameloft says tender offer initiated by Vivendi is against Gameloft interests
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gameloft says tender offer initiated by Vivendi is against Gameloft interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gameloft SE :

* Has unanimously observed that tender offer initiated by Vivendi is against interests of Gameloft

* On Friday Feb. 26, 2016 board has reviewed tender offer filed by Vivendi with french AMF on Feb. 18

* On Vivendi offer - “financial terms of offer which do not reflect Gameloft’s intrinsic valuation and future prospects”

* On Vivendi offer - “lack of industrial rationale of this proposed combination”

* On Vivendi offer - “none of Vivendi’s businesses can bring attractive synergies to Gameloft” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

