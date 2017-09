Feb 29 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Genfit raises eur 49.6 million in private placement

* Has placed 2,395,890 new shares at a price of 20.70 euros per share

* Offering represents 10 pct of pre-transaction share capital

* Will bring total number of shares after issuance to 26,354,794, representing a dilution of 9.09 pct for existing shareholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)