BRIEF-Sponda revises prospects for 2016 after completing acquisition of properties in Forum block
February 29, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda revises prospects for 2016 after completing acquisition of properties in Forum block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Says has completed the acquisition of the properties in the Forum block and is revising its prospects for 2016

* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 175 million - 190 million euros ($191.00 million - $207.37 million)(previously 152 million - 168 million euros)

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 94 million - 110 million euros (previously 82 million - 98 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

