BRIEF-AND International Publishers says FY preliminary revenue is 6.0 mln euros
#Software
February 29, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AND International Publishers says FY preliminary revenue is 6.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* Preliminarily, AND realized 2015 revenue of 6.0 million euros ($6.6 million) and profit of 3.2 million euros

* AND has already locked in revenue for 2016 of at least 6.5 million euros

* AND signs important map license agreement with one of the largest European internet companies

* Signed contract will contribute substantially to revenue in 2016

* On Dec. 2, 2015, that it was in early stage, exploratory conversations with multiple cos on possible offer for all shares

* Given continuing and recent positive developments informed cos that it is suspending these talks until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
