BRIEF-Applus FY adj. EBITDA up at 211.9 mln euros

* FY adjusted revenue 1.70 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.62 billion euros year ago

* FY adjusted net profit 97.9 million euros versus 87.7 million euros year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA 211.9 million euros versus 205.2 million euros year ago

* In 2016 expects a reduction of about 5 pct of organic group revenue at constant exchange rates

* Says net debt at end-Dec. of 665.3 million euros versus 645.7 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* To propose dividend of 0.13 euro per share

