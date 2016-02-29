FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
February 29, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sobi: Raises 2016 sales, profit guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* updating its outlook for 2016 after positive opinion for Alprolix received from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Friday 26 February

* Sobi anticipates that the European Commission may grant a Market Authorisation for the product during Q2 2016

* Now expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 4,800 to 5,000 m.

* Expects EBITA for full year to be in range of sek 1,200 to 1,300 m.

* Previous outlook was for revenues of 4.3-4.5 bln SEK, EBITA 700-800 mln SEK

* Says revenues will include one-time credits for Elocta of sek 300 to 325 m and for Alprolix of sek 300 to 325 m, which will not impact cash.

* Says gross margin is expected be in range of 68 to 70 per cent.

* Says sobi will continue to invest in launches of elocta and alprolix, and will also take on incremental costs of sek 250 - 300 m reflecting its 50 per cent share of biogen’s ongoing development costs for products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
