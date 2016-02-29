FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vilkyskiu Pienine Q4 net profit shrinks to 549,000 euros
February 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vilkyskiu Pienine Q4 net profit shrinks to 549,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Q4 net profit of 549,000 euros ($601,484.40) versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 24.4 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago

* Group is to build a new whey processing facility in the town of Taurage

* Project is estimated at 26 million euros, with both self-financing and borrowed capital to be used as sources of funding

* The project is scheduled to start in February 2016, with completion date set for Q1 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

