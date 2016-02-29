BRIEF-Astrazeneca enters licensing deal with China Medical System

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc
* AZ enters licensing agreement with cms for plendil
* CMS will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for license to sell Plendil in china
* Has also entered into an agreement with CMS and its associated company, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co., for divestment of global rights to Imdur outside US
* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities
* Imdur is a mature medicine for prevention of angina in patients with heart disease; its global sales outside US were $57 million in 2015
* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2016
* AstraZeneca will receive $190 million for rights to Imdur in all markets outside US
* Divestment is expected to close in Q2 of 2016 and income from agreement will be reported as core other operating income