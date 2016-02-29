FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca enters licensing deal with China Medical System
February 29, 2016 / 8:06 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Astrazeneca enters licensing deal with China Medical System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* AZ enters licensing agreement with cms for plendil

* CMS will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for license to sell Plendil in china

* Has also entered into an agreement with CMS and its associated company, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co., for divestment of global rights to Imdur outside US

* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities

* Imdur is a mature medicine for prevention of angina in patients with heart disease; its global sales outside US were $57 million in 2015

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2016

* AstraZeneca will receive $190 million for rights to Imdur in all markets outside US

* Divestment is expected to close in Q2 of 2016 and income from agreement will be reported as core other operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

