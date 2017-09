BRIEF-Zinzino Q4 pre-tax profit down at SEK 1.5 million

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($175,596.74) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 3.6 million crowns versus 7.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 total revenue 113.2 million crowns versus 114.6 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.25 crown per share

* Sees 2016 total revenue between 470 million - 520 million crowns

* Expects target of 20 percent growth over next three years and improved results for each year Source text for Eikon:

