BRIEF-Sponda resolves on rights offering of EUR 220.8 million
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 29, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda resolves on rights offering of EUR 220.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Board of directors of decided on a rights offering of 220.8 million euros ($240.47 million)

* Subscription price is 3.90 euros per offer share

* Says is offering up to 56,615,092 new shares to company’s shareholders

* Subscription period will commence on March 7, 2016 at 9:30 am (Finnish time) and end on March 23, 2016 at 4:30 pm (Finnish time)

* Offer shares to be issued in offering represent a maximum of about 20.0 pct of total shares

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to a partial repayment of bridge loan raised for acquisition of forum properties Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

