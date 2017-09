Feb 29 (Reuters) - Admiral Capital A/S :

* H1 2015/16 net sales 57.3 million Danish crowns ($8.36 million) versus 50.3 million crowns year ago

* H1 2015/16 pre-tax profit 11 million crowns versus 8 million crowns year ago

* Still sees profit before tax and value adjustments of about 20 million - 25 million crowns for FY 2015/16

($1 = 6.8526 Danish crowns)