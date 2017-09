Feb 29 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar PJSC :

* Says Agrofirma Dolzhanskaya decreases its stake in company to 14.8983 pct from 29.9865 pct

* Says Viktor Shevchenko acquires 15.0882 pct of stake in company Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/21vmefB , bit.ly/1ReOnws

