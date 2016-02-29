FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nexstim H2 operating loss widens to EUR 5.4 million
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 29, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nexstim H2 operating loss widens to EUR 5.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* H2 net sales 1.9 million euros ($2.06 million) versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* H2 operating loss 5.4 million euros versus loss 4.7 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes not to pay any dividend for FY 2015

* Estimates that sales pipeline will remain strong and expect NBS sales growth in full financial year of 2016

* Says current cash and cash generated from sales is estimated to be sufficient to finance company’s existing clinical development trials until final results in September 2016

* Says estimates its net sales to grow during FY 2016 and a loss is expected for financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.