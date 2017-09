Feb 29 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* In H1 increased its revenue by 47 pct to 6.7 billion euros ($7.30 billion) 

* H1 operating profit before capital items rose by 67 pct to 802 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)