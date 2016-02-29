FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank buys back $740 mln of securities in first days of offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* During first ten business days of tender period, securities with an aggregate notional value of usd 740 million were tendered by investors

* expects to record a gain in Q1 of 2016 of approximately eur 15 million from repurchase of us dollar-denominated securities

* this is additional to expected positive earnings impact of approximately eur 40 million from tender offer for euro-denominated securities

* Aggregate outcome of both tender offers has resulted in bonds with an aggregate notional value of eur 1.94 billion being repurchased to date

* Aggregate positive impact on first-quarter 2016 earnings of approximately eur 55 million

* Tender offer for us dollar-denominated securities remains open until 11 march 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
