Feb 29 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA :

* FY EBITDA 19.4 million euros ($21.1 million) versus 25.7 million euros year ago

* Net debt 46.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 versus 54.8 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* Says increases research and development (R&D) expenses in 2015 by 21 percent on positive projects development Source text for Eikon:

