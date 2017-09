March 1 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Shareholders approve reverse stock split at extraordinary shareholders’ meeting

* Reverse stock split resulting in its 1,493,112,150 registered shares with a nominal value of 0.05 francs being exchanged into new shares at a ratio of 450 to1

* Net proceeds of capital increase of 70 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1QiKY24 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)