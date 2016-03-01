BRIEF-Apetit targets profitability improvement for 2016-2018

March 1 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Targets for 2016-2018 are profitability improvement and a leadership role in vegetable-based food solutions

* Renews segment structure

* Says new business segments are Food Solutions, Oilseed Products, Grain Trade and Seafood

* Says new segment structure will be adopted as of Q1 2016

* Food Solutions segment goal is to reach 20 pct organic net sales growth by end of 2018 and 7.5 pct EBITDA margin in 2018

* Oilseed Products target is to achieve 7.5 pct EBITDA margin in 2018

* Grain Trade segment goal is to increase sales volume to over 1 million tonnes per year in 2018 and achieve ROCE percentage of 14.0

* Says Seafood segment does not have a defined strategic growth target, goal is positive cash flow in the strategy period 2016-2018 (EBITDA minus investment)

* Says at group level financial goals for 2018 is EBITDA at least 20 million euros per annum

* Says profit guidance issued on Feb. 17 for the year 2016 remains unchanged

* Says will distribute in dividends at least 40 per cent of profit for financial year but not less than 0.70 euro per share