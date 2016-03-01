FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apetit targets profitability improvement for 2016-2018
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit targets profitability improvement for 2016-2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Targets for 2016-2018 are profitability improvement and a leadership role in vegetable-based food solutions

* Renews segment structure

* Says new business segments are Food Solutions, Oilseed Products, Grain Trade and Seafood

* Says new segment structure will be adopted as of Q1 2016

* Food Solutions segment goal is to reach 20 pct organic net sales growth by end of 2018 and 7.5 pct EBITDA margin in 2018

* Oilseed Products target is to achieve 7.5 pct EBITDA margin in 2018

* Grain Trade segment goal is to increase sales volume to over 1 million tonnes per year in 2018 and achieve ROCE percentage of 14.0

* Says Seafood segment does not have a defined strategic growth target, goal is positive cash flow in the strategy period 2016-2018 (EBITDA minus investment)

* Says at group level financial goals for 2018 is EBITDA at least 20 million euros per annum

* Says profit guidance issued on Feb. 17 for the year 2016 remains unchanged

* Says will distribute in dividends at least 40 per cent of profit for financial year but not less than 0.70 euro per share  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.