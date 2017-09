March 1 (Reuters) - Yapi Kredi Koray Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Company and unit Gelisim Ve Gayrimenkul to sell land in Istanbul, Beykoz at 63 million lira to Sardes Gayrimenkul Yatirimciligi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)