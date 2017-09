March 1 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* orders up 57% to 96.2 million (2014: 61.2 million)

* revenues up 58% to £247.6 million (2014: £157.0 million)

* underlying ebitda up 83% to £59.7 million (2014: £32.6 million)

* strong trading momentum has continued into 2016

* strong trading momentum has continued into 2016

* board expects 2016 revenues of £350 million and underlying ebitda of between £98-100 million at current exchange rates