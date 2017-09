March 1 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says is in talks with Qatar Investment Authority (Qatar) about a possible contribution to Colonial of its shares in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise via non-cash capital increase

* Says to date no agreement has been reached; Qatar will not reach 30 percent of voting rights in Colonial

