March 1 (Reuters) - Co Don AG :

* Comprehensive income 2015 (net loss for year) is still negative due to strategic investments to obtain EU marketing authorisation

2015 EBITDA without strategic costs of marketing authorisation - improved hugely on financial year 2014 (-557,000 euros) to reach break-even