FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group diluted HEPS up 10 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group diluted HEPS up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd

* Diluted heps increased 10% to 1 686 cents for period ended dec. 31

* Revenue grew 6% to r67.2 billion for period ended dec. 31

* Credit impairments increased 10% to r6,9 billion resulting in a 1,05% credit loss ratio for period ended dec. 31 from 1,02%

* Pre-provision profit increased 8% to r29,5 billion for period ended dec. 31

* Declared a 8% higher full year ordinary dividend per share of 1 000 cents

* “We expect global growth of 3,1% in 2015, supported by consumption in advanced economies”

* Economic growth in south africa is forecast to have slowed to 1,3% in 2015 from 1,5% in 2014

* “While risks of a global recession have abated, a meaningful acceleration in growth is unlikely”

* “We forecast 3,3% global growth in 2016, but outlook remains fragile, with risks tilted to downside”

* “We forecast a further 75bps of interest rate increases this year and expect gdp growth to slow to 0,9%” for south africa

* “We expect low single digit loan growth, with rest of africa growing faster than south africa”

* Group’s net interest margin should decline slightly, credit loss ratio is expected to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.