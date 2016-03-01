FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding FY 2015 revenue CHF 941.4 mln, down 7.5 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
March 1, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding FY 2015 revenue CHF 941.4 mln, down 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Group revenue for the 2015 financial year was 941.4 million Swiss francs ($943.85 million), a decrease of 7.5 pct

* FY EBITDA fell from 78.3 million francs to 26.6 million francs

* FY EBIT with special effects was -158.4 million francs (previous year 33.4 million francs)

* FY group loss of 177.1 million francs (profit of 15.1 million francs in the previous year) Source text: bit.ly/1QiGYi6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
