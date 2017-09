March 1 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* FY traffic income of 107.6 million Swiss francs ($107.88 million), 100 million franc mark was exceeded for first time, an increase of 14.1 percent Source text: bit.ly/1VO1tom Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)