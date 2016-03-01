FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsen FY core operating income up 23.8 pct at EUR 322.5 MLN
March 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen FY core operating income up 23.8 pct at EUR 322.5 MLN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Proposal of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share

* FY core diluted EPS of 2.78 euros, up 25.3 pct, and sound cash flow generation with closing cash of 214.0 million euros

* FY group sales 1.44 billion euros ($1.57 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago

* Core operating income totaled 322.5 million euros in 2015, up 23.8 pct

* In 2015, primary care reached 329.7 million euros, down 1.1 pct year-on-year

* Closing cash reached 214.0 million euros over period, compared to 180.1 million euros in 2014

* Sees specialty care sales growth year-on-year in excess of 10.0 pct in 2016

* Sees slight primary care sales growth year-on-year in 2016

* Sees core operating margin of around 21 pct in 2016

* Upgrades its sales targets and confirms its core operating margin objective for 2020

* 2020 outlook: sales in excess of 2.0 billion euros, driven by cabozantinib sales in 2019 and 2020

* Guides core operating margin beyond 26 pct for 2020 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
