FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-African Oxygen signs supply contracts
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Oxygen signs supply contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - African Oxygen Ltd

* Afrox signs supply contracts

* Awarded a three-year contract extension to supply bulk liquid nitrogen, compressed and special gases and welding consumables to a South African oil refinery

* Contract, which will run until 2018, is worth r60 million

* Been awarded a five-year contract extension to supply LPG, industrial gases to pretoria-based distributor, contract worth r40 million

* Gained supply base of bulk nitrogen to Shoprite’s national distribution fleet as company looks to phase in truck-mounted cryofridge installations to chill containers

* Signed new contracts with distributors in pretoria, rustenburg and kuruman for supply of LPG, welding consumables and industrial gases. Contracts, which will run until 2020, are worth r65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.