BRIEF-Georg Fischer FY EBIT up 8 pct at CHF 296 mln
March 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Georg Fischer FY EBIT up 8 pct at CHF 296 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* FY EBIT rose to 296 million Swiss francs ($297 million), up 8 pct compared to previous year

* FY operating margin (ROS) increased to 8.1 pct (from 7.2 pct in 2014).

* FY total net profit amounted to 198 million francs, resulting in earnings per share of 46 francs, up 2 pct

* Proposes to annual shareholders meeting an increased dividend of 18 francs per share (previous year: 17 francs).

* Based on today’s evaluation of economic environment, therefore expects in 2016 a result in line with strategic goals 2016-2020

* Owing to Swiss franc's sharp appreciation of January 2015, FY sales decreased 4 pct to 3,640 million francs Source text - bit.ly/21ytoj4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9978 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

