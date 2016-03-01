FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ontex Group completes acquisition of Grupo Mabe
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex Group completes acquisition of Grupo Mabe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex accelerates its growth strategy with the acquisition of Grupo Mabe

* Says has completed acquisition of 100 pct of shares of Grupo P.I. Mabe (Grupo Mabe

* Cash consideration paid by Ontex at closing amounted to 3,522 million Mexican peso (178.1 million euros)

* Consideration payable at closing was a mix of cash and newly-issued Ontex Group shares

* As a result 2,722,2212 new shares have been issued to sellers

* Additionally, parties agreed an additional deferred consideration of up to 10 million euros per annum may be payable contingent upon exceeding EBITDA targets in 2016 and 2017

* Grupo Mabe will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.