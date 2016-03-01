BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve FY net profit up 2.7 pct at CHF 78.2 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve :

* FY net profit of 78.2 million Swiss francs ($78.4 million) (up 2.7 pct) and the operating profit of 130 million francs (up 12.6 pct)

* Dividend to be proposed to the annual general meeting on April 26 will be increased to 5.5 pct of the par value (up 10 pct)

* With regards the financial year 2016, the bank is forecasting profitability to be similar to that of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1OKBIzv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)