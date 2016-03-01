FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve FY net profit up 2.7 pct at CHF 78.2 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve FY net profit up 2.7 pct at CHF 78.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve :

* FY net profit of 78.2 million Swiss francs ($78.4 million) (up 2.7 pct) and the operating profit of 130 million francs (up 12.6 pct)

* Dividend to be proposed to the annual general meeting on April 26 will be increased to 5.5 pct of the par value (up 10 pct)

* With regards the financial year 2016, the bank is forecasting profitability to be similar to that of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1OKBIzv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.