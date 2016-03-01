FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solteq divests MainIoT Software Ltd
#Software
March 1, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solteq divests MainIoT Software Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :

* Solteq Plc (Solteq) has signed an agreement by which it has sold the entire share capital of MainIoT Software Ltd, its fully owned subsidiary

* Debt free purchase price of Mainiot is about 7.4 million euros ($80.53 million), and it has been paid by cash

* Additional purchase price of 0.6 million euros within next two years has also been agreed

* Solteq estimates that it will book a capital gain of approximately 3.2 million euros in its Q1 2016 results

* Says estimates that divestment has no impact on solteq group’s revenue and profit guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
