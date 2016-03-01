FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays Africa comments on British parent proposed stake selldown
March 1, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa comments on British parent proposed stake selldown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Proposed selldown of BAGL

* Barclays Plc announcement on shareholding in Barclays Africa Group and withdrawal of cautionary

* Barclays intention to sell down 62.3 pct interest in African business, BAGL, over coming two to three years, to a certain level

* Will now actively engage with Barclays Plc and our regulators

* Cautionary announcement dated Feb. 29, 2016 is hereby withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
