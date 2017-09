March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc :

* Barclays Bank Plc announces an invitation to purchase notes for cash

* Offers are being made on terms and subject to conditions and restrictions set out in a tender offer memorandum dated March 1, 2016

* Offers commence on March 1, 2016 and will end at 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on March 8, 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)