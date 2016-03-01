BRIEF-AstraZeneca to sell rights for constipation drug in Europe

March 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* AstraZeneca enters into agreement with Prostrakan for rights to moventig in Europe

* Has entered into an agreement with Prostrakan Group, a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., for rights to moventig (naloxegol) in European Union (eu), Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein

* Moventig is first once-daily, oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (pamora) approved in Europe for treatment of opioid-induced constipation (oic) in adult patients who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s)

* Under terms of agreement, Prostrakan will make an upfront payment to AstraZeneca of $70 million, to acquire rights to sell and develop moventig in EU, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein

* Prostrakan will make additional payments contingent on market access decisions in certain European markets, and will pay AstraZeneca tiered double-digit royalties on sales as well as sales milestones

* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities. Moventig is currently available in UK, Ireland, Germany, Nordics, Austria and Switzerland