BRIEF-Prelios sells all unexercized option rights in cash call
March 1, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prelios sells all unexercized option rights in cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* All of the 251,496,500 option rights not exercised during the subscription period with an overall value of about 34,522.55 euros ($37,488.04) have been sold, which allow for the subscription of 226,346,850 shares, with an overall value of about 23.3 million euros

* Unexercized option rights offer relates to the offering for the maximum number of 646,145,631 newly issued Prelios ordinary shares (nL8N1640Z9; nFWN14W005) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

