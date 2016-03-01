FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vedanta wins auction of Baghmara gold mine in the state of Chhattisgarh
March 1, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd :

* Baghmara Gold Block in state of Chhattisgarh (6.08 sq.km) was put on auction as composite license (prospecting license cum mining lease)

* Vedanta Ltd has been declared as successful bidder for gold mines at royalty at 12.55 pct of value of mineral dispatched

* Winning bidder has to submit a performance bank guarantee of 1.60 crores rupees and invest in exploration Source text for Eikon: For complete coverage Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

