March 2 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* FY operating profit was 75.4 million Swiss francs ($75.51 million) compared with 81.7 million francs in 2014

* FY net result was 59.2 million francs compared with 53.0 million francs in 2014

* Confirms guidance; expects to reach sales of 1.30 billion to 1.35 billion francs in 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1Qr9vTZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)