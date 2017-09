March 2 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* FY sales at new record of 656.3 million Swiss francs ($657.09 million) or up 6.2 percent (up 10.1 percent in local currency)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) fell by 3.4 percent against 2014 to 70.3 million francs

* Board of directors will recommend holding the dividend payout for 2015 at 3 francs Source text - bit.ly/1Qr9S0T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)